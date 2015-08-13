A Call to Reopen Thailand

As of 24 February 2021, over 210 million people worldwide have received at least one jab of one of the Covid-19 vaccines. The USA alone administers 1.5 million vaccines per day and projects to have half its population vaccinated by mid-year. The UK already has more than a quarter of its population inoculated. Israel and the United Arab Emirates, including its aviation hub Dubai, have both vaccinated over 50% of their populations.

Early reports also show being vaccinated reduces the risk of spreading the virus. According to the World Health Organization, “Getting vaccinated may also protect people around you because if you are protected from getting infected and from disease, you are less likely to infect someone else.”

Also, the prestigious scientific journal Nature reports that clinical trials and initial studies of those vaccinated are much less likely to spread the virus.

In our petition to the Royal Thai Government,

we are therefore asking for a reopening of Thailand from 1 July, 2021, for vaccinated travellers, without quarantine requirements.

As Thailand is starting to vaccinate its most vulnerable and its healthcare workers, we believe that now is the time to announce a firm and irreversible date to reopen its borders. This will give confidence to international travellers and encourage them to book a trip to Thailand. Thai tourism operators, especially those reliant on international travel, would then be able to start business planning, accept forward bookings, start to rehire staff, and conduct training programmes.

Without a firm commitment to reopening made now, Thailand may lose all of 2021 as travellers will make plans for alternative destinations.

Senior tourism and hospitality leaders have already pledged their full support (see list here) . We call on you to join us and support our petition through this website!

Read more:

Vaccine update

WHO on vaccinations

Nature